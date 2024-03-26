As George Vella’s presidency draws to an end, Kite Group is today launching the publication George Vella, il-President li għandu ħafna xi jgħid (George Vella, the president who has a lot to say).

In the book, President Vella opens up with Andrew Azzopardi about his turbulent times in politics, including the decisions he had to take during his presidency.

Illustrated by over 120 photographs, the title also includes reflections and critical analysis by 16 personalities who know Vella, worked closely with him or followed from a distance his political trajectory.

The title will be launched this evening at the President’s Palace in Attard at 5pm. Copies are available from www.kitegroup.com.mt.