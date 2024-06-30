Valletta Contemporary has announced its latest publication Holistic, featuring writings by Peter Serracino Inglott, with a foreword by Ranier Fsadni and critical essays by Michael Zammit and Joseph Borg.

The new book is published by the Norbert Francis Attard Foundation, which runs the premises of Valletta Contemporary.

The internationally known Maltese contemporary artist Attard first met Serracino Inglott in 1969 while Attard was reading for his ‘A’ level in philosophy.

Attard describes this moment as the catalyst for various collaborations over the subsequent decades till Serracino Inglott’s passing in 2012.

Presented in the book are writings by Serracino Inglott about Attard’s works.

This publication, which Attard describes as a homage to Serracino Inglott, is a reflection of these projects and writings spanning a period of over 30 years and covering three distinct phases of the work of the artist.

Serracino Inglott, better known as Fr Peter, was a former rector of the University of Malta, Catholic priest, professor of philosophy, author of several books, including four opera librettos among others.

This book includes a foreword by Fsadni, an in-depth introductory study by Zammit who was a long-time student of Fr Peter, and also a lengthy essay by Borg about Attard’s work over the same period.

Born on April 26, 1936, Serracino Inglott studied philosophy at the University of Malta, Oxford, Paris and Milan, completing a Ph.D. on Ludwig Wittgenstein. He began teaching at the University of Malta in 1965, becoming a professor in 1971.

The priest was characterised as joyful, passionate about learning yet forgetful of everyday occurrences. His forgetfulness would sometimes result in comical situations which would cause confusion among his colleagues. Most notable was his office – described as messy and ‘chaotic’ yet somehow logical to and only to the rector.

Language was at the centre of Serracino Inglott’s philosophical work with Thomas Aquinas and Wittgenstein as the two critical signposts on his conceptual terrain. He simultaneously sought to merge both rationalism and faith, and can be quoted saying: “The discovery of God is recognised within, especially within the Creation, and this is recognised from its study.”

Serracino Inglott is remembered for his contributions towards philosophy, mainly his hours of lectures and talks on language, culture and aesthetics.

Contact Valletta Contemporary via maria@vallettacontemporary.com to purchase your copy.