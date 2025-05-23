A new bronze monument, the work of Maltese artists and designer Chris Ebejer, has been installed at the entrance to St James Hospital in Bulebel, limits of Żejtun as a symbol of compassion, healing and serenity.

The monumental sculpture, crafted in Ebejer’s signature style with contemporary sensitivity, depicts a graceful robed figure—its open arms and serene expression evoking peace and welcome. The work reflects Ebejer’s deep understanding of the human condition and his commitment to public art that resonates with spiritual and emotional depth.

"Creating this piece for St James Hospital was an emotional and artistic journey," said Ebejer who was commissioned by hospital director Dr Josie Muscat to install the statue as part of the site plans.

"The figure represents a guiding presence for healing, comfort, and hope. I wanted people walking into the hospital to feel accompanied by the presence of the Virgin Mary and feel cared for."

The sculpture is cast in bronze, a material long associated with timeless strength and endurance. Ebejer created this sculpture in Tuscany and worked closely supervising a team of Italian artisans.

The marble pedestal, carved from three solid blocks, and surrounding landscape for the bronze monument were also designed by Ebejer to complement the sculpture’s serene presence.

An established artist and designer, Ebejer has created the Mater Dei monument and the Malta Union of Teachers' monument in Floriana, among many other projects. His works are found in numerous private collections worldwide.

In 2021 he received an artistic award in Troina, Sicily, for his artistic merits and his work which was acquired for its new contemporary museum.