Auditions will open this month for a new training programme designed to help springboard classical voice students towards the music profession and an international audience.

The Opera Nova Project, spearheaded by Gillian Zammit and Denise Mulholland with the support of Arts Council Malta, Rotary Club La Valette Malta and The Farsons Foundation, aims to provide a pre-conservatoire level of musical education for aspiring classical vocalists.

This collaboration with the office of the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture is also part of a new vision for the Catholic Institute in Floriana, to create a space where youths, artists and the public can connect with the arts across various disciplines.

Denise Mulholland. Photo: Jacob Sammut

Open to singers from all backgrounds (aged between 16 and 40), auditions to join the Opera Nova Project will take place March between 22-24 at the Manoel Theatre, with the closing date for applications fast approaching on March 18.

The first academic year of the Opera Nova Project will start in October of this year, covering a broad range of subjects in its weekly classes held across eight months.

Applications for audition information or any queries should be submitted via e-mail to info@operanovaproject.com by no later than March 18. The Opera Nova Project is supported by Arts Council Malta, Rotary Club La Valette Malta, The Farsons Foundation and the office of the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture.