Covid-19 cases are “slowly increasing” across the European Union as a new variant emerges, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said on Friday.

The ECDC is tracking five SARS-CoV-2 variants currently circulating in the EU, including NB.1.8.1, now classified as a ‘variant under monitoring’ by both ECDC and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The emergence of the recently identified Omicron-descendant variant has been associated with a rise in infections in some countries in Asia, including China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

However, the ECDC said there were no significant increases in hospital admissions or deaths so far, although it warned that the disease incidence “could increase in the coming weeks”.

“We do not anticipate the NB.1.8.1 variant to pose a greater public health risk than other Omicron-descendant variants, nor do we expect a significant impact on vaccine effectiveness against severe disease. However, following a winter with low SARS-CoV-2 circulation, population immunity against SARS-CoV-2 may have partly waned – particularly among older adults and other individuals who are at higher risk of severe disease – potentially increasing vulnerability as virus activity rises”, ECDC Head of Respiratory Viruses Edoardo Colzani said.

ECDC said that Covid-19 vaccination coverage in older adults remains inadequate with only one country exceeding 80 per cent coverage among those aged 80 and over.

The Centre reiterated that risk groups, including older adults, should keep up to date with their Covid-19 vaccinations according to national recommendations to maintain protection against severe disease.