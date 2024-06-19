The MCAST Open Day events planned for June 21 and 23 at the Paola and Mosta campuses have been rescheduled. They will now take place from June 27 to July 12 at the MCAST Campus in Paola.

This change is the result of union directives that have impacted staff participation in outreach activities.

The sessions, which will also be streamed online, aim to provide students and their families valuable information about courses, campus facilities, student life and the application process. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insights into what the college has to offer.

The sessions, which will start at 6pm, will be held as follows:

June 27: Institute of Applied Sciences;

July 1: Information on new applications and apprenticeships;

July 2: Institute of Engineering and Transport;

July 3: Institute for the Creative Arts;

July 4: Institute of Business Management and Commerce;

July 8: Institute of Community Services.

For the most up-to-date information, visit mcast.edu.mt or follow the college on social media.