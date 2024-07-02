The new Defender OCTA will make its global dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 11-14: the fastest Defender to have ever tackled the famous hillclimb on the Duke of Richmond’s West Sussex estate.
The V8 Twin Turbo-powered high-performance all-terrain hero will be unleashed on the 1.16-mile course just one week after its July 3 global reveal. Visitors to Goodwood will get a glimpse of its extreme all-terrain performance, including the outstanding body control enabled by its clever 6D Dynamics suspension technology.
