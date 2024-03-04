Lidl Malta, with 10 stores in Malta and a workforce of over 450 employees, is proud to announce the promotion of Owen Micallef, who has been appointed as the company’s Maltese director. Starting his career in 2016 with the leading retail chain in Malta as a sales district manager, Micallef has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, dedication, and a deep understanding of the local market.

Throughout his career at Lidl Malta, Micallef has played a pivotal role in the company’s success. He was promoted to sales operations manager in 2020 and now to director after a 10-month stint abroad, in Germany and Italy. His promotion to director further highlights Lidl Malta’s dedication to nurturing and promoting local talent while fostering a culture of internal growth.

“I am incredibly proud to be appointed as Lidl Malta’s director,” said Micallef. “The journey has been incredibly rewarding, and I am grateful for the opportunities for growth and development the company has provided me with. Looking forward, I am excited to collaborate with our talented team and continue building on the company’s achievements, drive further innovation and positive change within the company, reaping also positive impact on the society in which we operate.”

This promotion is a testament to Lidl Malta’s commitment to providing its team with opportunities for development and advancement. The company recognises the value of its local workforce and strives to create a positive and supportive environment where individuals can reach their full potential.