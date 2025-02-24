A new crowdfunding campaign on Zaar has launched to help fund a documentary that will shed light on the realities of life under one of the strictest abortion laws in the world.

The project builds upon the Dear Decision Makers storytelling initiative introduced in 2020, which provided a safe platform for women and other members of the public to share their experiences of abortion and the ways in which they were negatively impacted by Malta’s blanket ban. The resulting publication featured 48 powerful, first-hand accounts, told in each individual’s own words.

To amplify these voices further, Dear Decision Makers is now collaborating with British producers to create a documentary that will bring these stories to the screen. It will showcase stories from the publication, while highlighting perspectives through interviews with those engaged in the ongoing national conversation about reproductive rights in Malta.

“Malta’s strict abortion laws have silenced many voices. I’ve worked in some of the most underdeveloped countries in the world and it pains me to see women’s reproductive rights in these countries being taken more seriously than in my own supposedly developed nation,” project lead Laura Paris, a global health professional and humanitarian aid worker, said.

“These stories of women impacted by Malta’s restrictive reproductive healthcare laws may be anonymous, but they are real, they are important and they are worth listening to. Our hope with this documentary is to raise awareness and inspire change by revealing the human stories behind national policies.”

The documentary’s production team includes experienced international and local film-makers.

UK-based creative producer Rosie Litterick brings a strong background in documentary and community films, while film-maker Olli Dickerson, known for his work on social and environmental issues, contributes hisextensive expertise in impactful storytelling. Local actor, theatre practitioner and TV producer Sandie von Brockdorff also adds a deep understanding of Malta’s cultural and social landscape.

To make this project a reality, the team hopes to raise €5,000 via the crowdfunding campaign, to cover the costs of filming, studio space, professional animation, equipment rental, editing and distribution. All backers – unless they wish to remain anonymous – will be acknowledged in the film’s credits.

Beyond financial contributions, supporters can help by sharing the campaign, offering skills or spreading awareness. The team is also seeking partnerships with individuals and organisations interested in supporting the documentary’s outreach and distribution.

Once the funding is secured, the production team aims to premiere the film in early 2026 and submit it to film festivals, as well as make it available on streaming platforms and via community screenings in Malta and beyond.

Donations can be made at www.zaar.com.mt.