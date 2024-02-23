This is a sponsored article

Billed as the most exciting lotto game launch in Europe in the past 20 years, EuroDreams is a new ‘sister’ lotto to EuroMillions and bets are just €2.50 with Lottoland.

Draws are held every Monday and Thursday and players will pick six numbers from 1 to 40 and a bonus “Dream” number from 1 to 5 to make up their combination.

Unlike other lotto draw-based games, the annuity top prize, which is worth a possible €7.2 million, could be paid in monthly tax-free payments of €20,000 spread over 30 years.

The second-tier prize is a potential monthly payout of €2,000 for 5-years. With excellent one-in-five odds of winning a prize, even if you don’t win big, there’s a good chance you won’t leave empty-handed.

It gets better…

Whether you’re a big-time lotto lover or a newcomer, there isn’t a better time to place your bets and try your luck.

That’s because Lottoland is giving all new and existing customers the chance to place a €2.50 bet and win €20,000 a month for 30 years, with three bets for the price of one. [Save €5]

It’s just €2.50 to bet on EuroDreams, and you’ll receive one standard bet plus two completely free ones, to triple your chance of winning the top €7.2 million prize.

How it works

Claim the offer by clicking this link Pick your EuroDreams numbers (x3!) You will only be charged €2.50 [SAVE €5]

Draws take place Mondays and Thursdays at 20:30.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary offer - claim your three bets for the price of one today and embark on the thrilling EuroDreams journey.

Good luck!

Lottoland is giving all new and existing customers the chance to place a €2.50 bet and win €20,000 a month for 30 years.

Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, licence number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Players must be 18 or over. Please play responsibly. For help visit rgf.org.mt.

The offer must be redeemed by clicking on the link provided in the article above. The offer is available to both new and existing players only and only redeemable up to five times per player. The promotion expires on March 31, 2023 at 23:59 CEST. These terms are supplemental to Lottoland’s Promotional Terms and Conditions which are found here.