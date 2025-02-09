The Phoenicia Malta is hosting Wastelands – a solo exhibition by Maltese artist Peter Seychell, that will be open to the public until March 2. Curated by Charlene Vella, this exhibition delves into the intricate relationship between humanity and the natural environment.

Seychell, a self-taught artist who transitioned from the pharmaceutical industry to the art world, has rapidly become a forceful presence on the local art scene. Since his official debut in 2022, he has demonstrated an evolving style and a deepening engagement with themes of environmental degradation.

In Wastelands, Seychell continues this exploration with a vast collection of paintings with a winter theme that reflects nature’s fragility and resilience. His somewhat surreal landscapes are dreamt up in his mind’s eye and an exercise of expressing through art an untamed emotion.

Land of Plenty

The landscapes are devoid of any human presence. These scenes therefore emphasise humanity’s impact on the environment while evoking a haunting beauty. This theme is one that Seychell holds close to his heart, serving as his silent protest and his way of partaking in the conversation to raise public awareness.

The exhibition showcases Seychell’s versatility across various media, including inks, acrylics, pastels, charcoal, and techniques such as ink and fire on paper.

From these vast scenes of forests, we are made to focus on twigs, trees, and shrubs, often executed in monochrome or a limited palette. These provide the backdrop to these mysterious scenes. Notable works include Powder Dump, where Seychell reveals his ability to find splendour in desolation.

Getting By

Trees, both bare and intricate, often dominate his compositions, offering a nuanced depiction of nature’s vulnerability and strength. His signature style – featuring intertwined twigs playfully set against the foreground – provides a unifying motif throughout the collection.

Even in terms of execution, Seychell uses a variety of techniques for the viewer to perceive. From the more detailed artworks such as 木漏れ日 komorebi to looser and freer paintings that may appear abstract, his versatility is once again made manifest.

Powder Dump The Marshes Eaves

Wastelands invites visitors to experience a visual and emotional journey through Seychell’s distinctive vision of the natural world and humanity’s place within it. From stark wintry hues to hopeful bursts of light, the exhibition underscores the delicate balance between despair and hope in today’s environmental landscape.

Seychell’s artistic evolution and dedication to environmental themes serve as both a warning and an inspiration, reminding us of what we stand to lose and the resilience we must cultivate to preserve it. He would also like the public to rethink the need to build every available land and instead consider creating more open spaces that can be enjoyed by many.