A thought-provoking solo exhibition by architect and artist Svetislav Martinovic is opening today at Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema.

In I Can’t Breathe, Martinovic intertwines complex narratives, exploring a shared sense of suffocation in a society grappling with multiple challenges. Through his artworks, the artist addresses two pressing issues: the societal consequences of brutality within the context of current social movements and the environmental impact of unchecked development.

At the core of the collection are powerful portrayals that capture the essence of individuals struggling with daily challenges. The artist uses masterful brushstrokes and colour to embody the collective struggle for justice and equality, and moves beyond portraiture to incorporate alphanumeric imagery as additional symbols of resilience and struggle.

The exhibition also presents a landscape dominated by symbols of industrialisation and overdevelopment. Of particular note is Martinovic’s perspective on overdevelopment, where he questions the necessity of unchecked construction that, akin to societal challenges, seems to be affecting our shared existence.

The collection thus serves as a poignant commentary on the urgency for societal introspection, fostering dialogue and inspiring a collective commitment to a more just, equitable and sustainable future.

I Can’t Breathe runs until March 28. The exhibition is being supported by AP Valletta and five per cent of sales during the exhibition duration will be going towards Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar.