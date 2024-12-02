A house is to be set up in Marsaxlokk to prepare women prisoners for reintegration into society as they approach the end of their custodial term.

The facility is being prepared by the Home Affairs Ministry, the Prisons Agency and the RISe Foundation, which will manage it.

Two similar facilities for men already exist.

The ministry said the house will host prisoners in the final year of their term. They will undergo intensive rehabilitation and reintegration programmes.

The ministry will allocate almost €500,000 to the facility over three years to assist the foundation in the employment of a multidisciplinary team to manage the house.

The Prisons Agency will provide security and will spend €15,000 on security cameras and other equipment.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said this was another important step in the rehabilitation process for prisoners.