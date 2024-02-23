Young people aged between 18 and 30 who are interested in developing their entrepreneurial mindset will soon have the chance to do so for free, at a new event from the Foundation for the Promotion of Entrepreneurial Initiatives (FPEI).

Held at the Valletta Design Cluster over the weekend of April 6, 7, the Future Founders: Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is a dynamic event designed to inspire and empower young minds with the knowledge needed to thrive in today’s competitive business landscape.

The packed programme includes a series of interactive workshops, training sessions and exciting challenges, aimed at igniting an entrepreneurial spirit while fostering creativity, innovation and strategic thinking. Among the sessions led by seasoned entrepreneurs and industry experts, Luca Caruana will advise on finance and money matters, Pia Zammit will guide on pitching and public speaking and Frank Zammit will demystify marketing for entrepreneurs.

With their insights, participants will learn how to generate business ideas, use a business model tool, explore marketing strategies, develop their financial literacy, pitch effectively and work within a team. Plus, they can put into practice what they learn and showcase their newfound skills in a final presentation, with the chance to win the title of ‘Best Team’ and a prize.

Part of FPEI Pathfinder – a club for students with an entrepreneurial mindset – and supported by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, the Future Founders: Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is completely free to attend. However, commitment throughout the full weekend is essential to make the most of this unique opportunity.

All training materials and refreshments will be provided, while other goodies are up for grabs for every participant who completes the weekend challenge, adding to their sense of accomplishment as they get set to forge their entrepreneurial future.

“Whether you are looking to be your own boss or not; whether you aspire to launch your own venture or simply want to enhance your problem-solving abilities and entrepreneurial mindset, the Future Founders: Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge will deliver the skills to help you be innovative and resourceful in future decision-making situations,” explained Giselle Borg Olivier, FPEI Foundation Manager. “Don’t miss out on this opportunity to invest in yourself and unlock your full potential as a future leader and innovator.”

FPEI’s Future Founders: Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge will take place from 10am-5pm on Saturday 6 April and 10am-6pm on Sunday 7 April 2024, at the Valletta Design Cluster, Valletta. This project is part of FPEI Pathfinder and is supported by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ. Registration is required. More information is available at www.fpei.mt/events/future-founders-youth-entrepreneurship-challenge/.