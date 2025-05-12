A grant scheme for those who buy energy-efficient houses was announced by the government on Monday.

Justice and construction Minister Jonathan Attard said the scheme, called "Ixtri Proprjetà Sostenibbli” will provide grants of up to €9,000 over three years to buyers of residential properties that meet sustainability standards.

The scheme will be administered by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Attard explained that the new initiative is part of the government's broader strategy, aligned with the Malta 2050 Vision, to increase home ownership while promoting sustainable construction practices.

The scheme is open to all, including both first-time and second-time buyers, and is specifically designed to encourage the purchase of energy-efficient buildings.

He observed that when this new grant is combined with existing benefits, eligible individuals may receive up to €30,000 in total financial assistance. That includes a €10,000 grant for first-time buyers, exemption from stamp duty on the first €200,000 of the property's value, and the new sustainability-related grant, which varies depending on the energy performance of the property.

To qualify for the scheme, a property must have been purchased on or after 1 January 2025. Applications will open on Monday, 19 May 2025, and the property must be purchased by 30 September 2025, when the scheme is set to close.

Buyers of Net Zero properties — those that generate more energy than they consume — will receive €3,000 annually for three years, amounting to €9,000 in total.

Buyers of properties that are at least 20% more energy-efficient than the minimum EU standards will receive €1,500 annually over three years, totalling €4,500.

The BCA’s Chief Executive Officer, Roderick Bonnici said applicants must submit the final deed of sale along with the as-built Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) of the property, rather than one based solely on design plans. Only one application per property and one per individual will be accepted.

Applications can be submitted electronically through bca.gov.mt from 19 May. Although the scheme is meant to remain open until 30 September, it may close earlier if the allocated funds are taken up.

Further information is available from BCA helpline 138.