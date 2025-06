Visitors to the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta now have access to nine new halls that have never been open to the public.

An official ceremony held at the Piano Nobile of the palace marked the opening of these newly accessible spaces, which have undergone extensive restoration. This included works on the decorated wooden ceilings, frescoes and paintings, damask and painted wall coverings, as well as flooring made of both marble and flagstones.

Read the full story on Times2.