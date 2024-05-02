A new hermitage, named Fuq l-Għolja (On the Mount), is located at the top of Għolja ta’ Għammar in front of Ta’ Pinu sanctuary. Managed by the sanctuary, the hermitage offers space to those who wish to spend a few hours in a quiet environment to pray and listen to God’s word.

Called Ta’ Għammar, the hill separates the slope of Għarb from Għasri. On the hill there is a Via Crucis representing 14 moments from the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Jesus.

The rector of the Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, Fr Gerard Buhagiar, said the hermitage was filling a void for those who ask for a place to spend a few quiet moments or a day cut off from a noisy environment to pray. He said the mountain was also the one that, as we know, Frenċ tal-Għarb loved to climb, together with groups of people to pray in silence.

Fr Buhagiar said the hermitage was given the name ‘On the Mount’, which were the words used by the evangelists when narrating the event of the Transfiguration of Jesus, which was represented by an icon painted by artist Nataniel Theuma on three panels… in the middle Christ Transfigured and on each side Moses and Elijah.

The management of the sanctuary is welcoming, with prior notice, those who wish to use the hermitage for this purpose. Fr Buhagiar said that prior to going up to the hermitage, people had to speak with a priest, after which a booklet is offered to accompany the person in prayer.

Meanwhile, the devotion of the 15 Wednesdays leading to the feast of Santa Marija, will be held at Ta’ Pinu shrine.

On the 15 Wednesdays, which started yesterday, May 1, masses will be said at 5, 6, 7.30, 8.30 and 9.30am and at 5, 6.30 and 8pm.

There will be a Eucharistic adoration between 11am and 4.30pm. The rosary will be recited on the sanctuary parvis at 8.30pm and 10pm. Benediction with the Blessed Sacrament will take place at 10pm.