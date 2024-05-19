The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) has appointed Lara Boffa as its new honorary secretary for the period 2024-2025.

With a degree in business information systems and an MBA, Boffa has held managerial and leadership roles across diverse sectors while maintaining a strong interest in the arts.

She will be instrumental in enhancing the operational excellence of Malta’s oldest arts institution by overseeing organisational activities and driving strategic communication and coordination among members and stakeholders.

The committee of the MSA for 2024-2025 is composed of the following: president Adrian Mamo, vice-president Roderick Camilleri, honorary secretary Lara Boffa, honorary treasurer Dorothy Meli, members Judge Joseph A. Filletti, Margaret Farrugia and Joseph J. Mifsud, co-opted members Emmanuel Montebello and Mariella Pisani Bencini, government representative Beverly Saliba and MSA manager Joe Scerri.

The Malta Society of Arts’ committee members’ biographies are available at www.artsmalta.org/committee. For more details about the MSA, visit www.artsmalta.org or www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts.