The Labour Party in government appears unwilling, or, rather, unable, to restrain the unending flow of corrupt administrative behaviour.

The unashamed casual manner in the way Labourites illicitly help themselves to public money, and whatever else, is unbelievable.

Equally astonishing is the evident lack of fear of being found out and held to account for indulging in this theft.

This fearlessness has deep roots going back to 2013. Through omission, we have seen on so many occasions relevant organs of the state appearing to guarantee impunity to particular wrongdoers. However, sometimes, this impunity guarantee failed. This happened whenever NGOs and tenacious individual citizens resorted to the country’s magisterial inquiry law to confront those state institutions lacking in their duties.

Through the magisterial inquiry law, reluctant police and attorney general officials have been pushed and compelled to take action against people who have behaved criminally and with impunity. This law allowed and authorised any Maltese citizen who had knowledge and evidence of unlawful behaviour – reported to but not pursued by the police – to call upon a magistrate to initiate an inquiry and conserve evidence.

Last month, the probability for such interventions to successfully occur was dramatically reduced. This happened when Labour MPs voted in amendments that render this law more difficult to apply.

Citizens willing to combat criminality through recourse to magisterial assistance are being obstructed

The law on magisterial inquiries was a straightforward one with no undue obstacles or threats of unreasonable repercussions for whoever was reporting an offence left unchecked by the police or officials from the attorney general’s office. This law gave citizens and NGOs immediate access to a magistrate to present evidence whenever they felt that criminality was going unpunished. This is no longer the case and individual citizens and NGOs will now face significant difficulties to reach a magistrate.

Because of these Labour amendments, before gaining access to a magistrate, a citizen now must first contact the police to whom all evidence gathered has to be handed. The police will have six months to examine such evidence and decide on action or no action.

Amendments to the law now require evidence presented to be hard, conclusive and of an accuracy and completeness required of procedures in a court of law. Previously, a magistrate could accept and consider evidence that could reasonably lead to further investigation.

With new penalties, the perils, risks and difficulties to citizens that resort to this law have now considerably increased.

Facing a total absence of consultation and social dialogue, Vicki Anne Cremona and Robert Aquilina, through the NGO Repubblika, have very courageously taken up and will continue the struggle against this condemnable revision in the law.

Among other legal avenues, Repubblika will be examining an EU-binding principle whereby there can be no diminution of freedom rights that existed before EU accession. Confronted by 37 determined Labour parliamentarians, 30 opposition MPs voted against and walked out of parliament. It is understood that, when the right moment comes, the PN will restore all features of those rights Labour is denying Malta’s citizens.

The weakening of the magisterial inquiry law introduces an ominous new phase in Labour’s cultivation of impunity for special citizens, in particular various political practitioners who indulge in corruption and breaking of regulations and the law. It is apt to here recall that this law was instrumental in achieving the push towards prosecution of the alleged offenders involved in that massive Vitals/Steward hospitals robbery.

It seems that, under Labour, in addition to instances of omission in applying the law, we now have to contend with a proactive intervention to render a redeeming anti-crime law less effective. Ominously, citizens willing to combat criminality through recourse to magisterial assistance are being obstructed.

Labour, however, declares that the amendments are meant to protect innocent vulnerable persons from persecutory harassment. Are the current Vitals/Steward prosecutions such a case of harassment? Or, rather, with these amendments is Labour consciously better shielding corrupt lawbreakers?

Arthur Muscat is a human resources and industrial relations specialist.