Project supervisors responsible for health and safety on construction sites will have to be qualified and listed on the OHSA’s approved list once a new law comes into effect in six months.

Currently, 60 per cent of construction site developers have engaged project supervisors who are on the Occupational Health and Safety Authority 'competent people list'.

Those who are not yet on the list but are qualified, will have to enrol, while others need to get qualified or prove they have the necessary experience to get on that list. Whoever is not on the list will not be able to perform supervision duties on construction sites.

The subsidiary legislation announced on Thursday by construction reform minister Jonathan Attard will replace current regulations dating to 2018.

The 2018 regulations stipulate that construction sites need to have an appointed project supervisor to oversee health and safety. However, such supervisors do not need to have any qualifications for the role.

Project supervisors were also not required to be on the OHSA register of competent people.

“These reforms are not just a bureaucratic exercise - they show our dedication to truly improving health and safety at the workplace,” Attard told the media.

Under the new rules, project supervisors are now required to have a diploma level qualification (MQRIC level 5) and two years of experience in occupational health and safety.

Supervisors can be exempted from the diploma requirements if they can show competence in the field and have five years of experience.

Anyone who was already on the OHSA’s competent persons list will be automatically eligible to remain on the list.

OHSA CEO Josianne Cutajar said that supervisors will have to renew their status on the competent people list every year.

“That means that if a project supervisor is not doing their job as well as they should, they can be struck off the list,” she said.

Construction reform minister Jonathan Attard briefed journalists on the changes Thursday morning. Photo: DOI/ Clodagh O'Neill

Power to halt construction

Supervisors will also have more power under the new regulations.

This includes the power to halt construction should they deem the site unsafe.

The new law, which should be published through a legal notice in the coming days, will also require contractors to conduct a written risk assessment for every site they are working on.

“This will also apply to self-employed individuals,” Cutajar said.

Developers will also be able to appoint a “client representative” under the new laws.

“The client representative will have all the legal obligations of the developer. This is especially useful when considering entities with a board of directors. There will be one person who is carrying all the responsibility,” Cutajar said.

“Having a person who is legally responsible will help raise the standards,” she added.

Minister Attard said the changes announced on Thursday could only be implemented because of a new OHSA law that was implemented last November.