Justice Minister Jonathan Attard handed 14 new lawyers and two new legal procurators their warrants this week, allowing them to enter their professions as fully qualified professionals.

At a ceremony held at Spazju Kreattiv, the minister wished the new professions the best of luck in their careers and urged them to use their talents to ensure fair representation for all citizens.

He urged them to do their jobs with respect towards the constitution, national laws and regulations.

Newly-warranted professionals smile for a group photo.

Attard used the occasion to note that the government will be presenting proposals to change Family Court proceedings in the coming weeks. The proposals will be open to public consultation, he said.

The minister was accompanied by Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg and Justice Ministry permanent secretary Johan Galea.