A new Maltese-language play written by Adrian Buckle and Trevor Zahra will kick-start the 2025 theatre season with a bold reimagining of a famed biblical narrative.

Running for two weekends at Valletta Campus Theatre (VCT) from January 31, Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin delves into the story of David and Ġonatan (Jonathan) and their complex and captivating relationship set against the shadow of growing tyranny, fear and paranoia of Sawlu (King Saul).

Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin promises to be an immersive and thought-provoking experience, exploring themes of love under oppression, identity and the human desire for connection, says the play’s director, Tyrone Grima.

“The story of David and Jonathan in the Bible has fascinated scholars over the centuries. This tale of ‘Romeo and Romeo’ is as old as time but is as relevant as ever, about the power of love to transcend fear and hatred – and the beauty of human connection, even in the harshest of circumstances.”

Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin cast members Peter Galea and Mandy Muscat.

Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin also features a stellar cast including Peter Galea as Sawlu, Miguel Formosa as Ġonatan and Benjamin Abela as David, alongside Sean Borg, Mandy Muscat, Stefan Farrugia, Josue Formosa, Bernard Zammit, and Matthias Zarb.

The production also includes original music composed by Alex Vella Gregory, complementing Romualdo Moretti’s evocative set design, Dali Aguerbi’s lighting design and Michela Manduca’s costumes. Simone Ellul also joins the dynamic creative team as intimacy director. In addition to the performances, audiences attending either the Friday evening performance on January 31 and February 7 will have the opportunity to join Rev. Josef Mario Briffa, SJ, for a post-show lecture and Q&A session.

A biblical scholar and archaeologist, Briffa will explore the historical and cultural context of the David and Jonathan narrative within the ancient Near East, adding depth to the play’s themes.

Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin performs at Valletta Campus Theatre on January 31 and February 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9, with performances starting at 7.30pm. The production is suitable for audiences aged 16 and above, due to mature themes. Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin is supported by Arts Council Malta. Tickets are available at www.adrianbuckle.com.