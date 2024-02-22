The Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) launched the new prospectus 2024/2025 during a seminar for career guidance and practitioners teachers on campus in Paola.

Around 90 guidance teachers, career advisers, and PSCD teachers attended the event organised by MCAST’s Outreach and Student Affairs department, which helped strengthen the already existing collaboration between the College and education professionals within State, Church and Independent schools.

Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation Clifton Grima said: “This initiative uncovers the important role that career guidance practitioners play within our education system by providing the necessary guidance and information to students, which enables them to succeed in their future careers. MCAST has always been at the forefront of developing and nurturing talent by providing inclusive and lifelong learning opportunities.”

The new prospectus features 202 full-time courses that will be offered from October 2024. Courses offered span a range of sectors, including Engineering, Science, ICT, Business, Community Care, and Creative Arts. Panel discussions made up of industry partners, students, and College representatives were held, during which various themes were discussed. These included the importance of apprenticeship programmes, the link between the College and industry partners, courses offered at MCAST, and the application process.

During the launch, MCAST Principal and CEO Professor Joachim James Calleja explained, “Witnessing students, alumni and industry partners stating the relevance of vocational careers clearly shows the importance of the education and training offered at MCAST to both students and the industry at large. This new prospectus offers a glimpse into the unique experience offered to students at MCAST as a centre of excellence in vocational education and training. The prospectus and course offer keep evolving as we want to ensure that the learning is relevant to the world of work.”

Courses range from entry-level courses up to Bachelor's Degrees, Master's Degrees, and a Professional Research Doctorate. The vocational qualifications offered by the College include a strong element of work-based learning for students to enjoy a practical, hands-on learning experience, which will help them land on the path to success in their future careers.

This year, MCAST announced that four new courses will be offered from October 2024 in response to industry needs: Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Animation; Master in Creative Media and Enterprise; Diploma in Aviation, Flight and Cabin Operations; and Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Civil & Structural Engineering.

The event helped place guidance teachers in a better position to guide their students in choosing their educational journey after finishing secondary education by equipping them with the latest information about studying at MCAST, courses offered, and facilities for students on campus. As a community college for all, MCAST is committed to providing a supportive learning environment and ensuring all students achieve their career goals.

Prospective students, parents, and guardians can download the prospectus directly from the College website: mcast.edu.mt. Applications for October intake open on 15 July. The publication includes entry requirements, course content and methods, and career opportunities. For more guidance on career and study paths, individuals can contact the College’s Career Guidance advisors via e-mail careerguidance@mcast.edu.mt.