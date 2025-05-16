A new National Drug Addiction Unit (NDAU) was launched on Friday, aiming to bolster Malta’s response to drug addiction through scientific research and data-driven policy guidance.

Announced during a press conference by Minister for Social Policy and Children’s Rights Michael Falzon, the NDAU is mandated to monitor, report on, and contribute to national strategies tackling addiction. Its core mission is to provide independent, evidence-based analysis that informs drug policy in line with international best practices.

"We must continue to convey the message that addiction gets you out of control," Falzon said.

The NDAU will serve as a hub for professionals in the field to collect and analyse scientific data about drug use trends and the effectiveness of current interventions. This will ensure that policy decisions are based on accurate and timely information, supporting the development of comprehensive, targeted responses.

NDAU chairperson Richard Muscat highlighted the unit's role in "painting a more holistic picture of drug use in Malta"