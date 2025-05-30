A new collective agreement signed between the General Workers Union and the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality will strengthen equality in Malta “particularly for those in vulnerable situations”, the NCPE said on Friday.

The five year agreement, which covers from 2025 to 2030, will provide improved salaries and working conditions for NCPE employees who are all experts in their field.

Parliamentary secretary for reforms Rebecca Buttigieg, who oversaw the signing, praised the Commission staff for their commitment which is “making a real difference in the lives of people who have experienced discrimination”.

This agreement, the second for the commission, is part of a series of similar deals currently being concluded for various public service employees as the government aims to be a “model employer”, Buttigieg added.

Equality commissioner Renee Laiviera said the agreement will further motivate the “dedicated employees” who work with vulnerable segments of the population.

GWU section secretary Kenrick Bondin said the agreement will enable the NCPE to retain its highly experienced employees and attract new personnel with the required skills.