Twenty new recruits have officially joined the ranks of Malta’s correctional system after taking the oath of appointment during a ceremony held at the Corradino Correctional Facility. A quarter of the new officers are women.

The officers completed a rigorous 16-week training programme that included academic instruction, physical and first aid training, safety and firefighting drills, as well as courses on mental health and rehabilitation.

The recruitment drive forms part of a broader effort to strengthen the human resources within Malta’s prison system, with further recruitment rounds planned in the coming weeks.

Speaking at the appointment ceremony, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri praised the progress made within the correctional system in recent years and urged the new officers to uphold and build on those achievements.

“Good results have been achieved which have led to the prison no longer being recognisable as it used to be,” he said. “We must continue working to ensure that those serving sentences return to society as better individuals.”

Camilleri also noted improvements to working conditions for correctional staff. He highlighted that officers now have union representation and have benefitted from a new collective agreement that includes a salary increase of around €5,000 per year.

Correctional Services Agency chief executive Christopher Siegersma underscored the responsibility and vocation behind the role. He described correctional work as a delicate balance between maintaining authority and showing respect and humanity.

“Officers must ensure that justice is administered with dignity while actively supporting rehabilitation,” he said.

He also noted the Agency’s ongoing commitment to professional development through annual training opportunities.