The Curia has announced the appointment of new parish priests for Mqabba, Kalkara and Ibraġ and an administrator for Balluta.

Fr Blake Camilleri is the new parish priest of Mqabba, taking over from Fr John Philip Curmi. He was previously vice parish priest in Mosta and Ħaż‑Żebbuġ and parish priest of Ibraġ. He is also an auxiliary exorcist.

Fr Nicholas Pace takes over at Kalkara, having previously served as vice parish priest at St Joseph the worker parish in Birkirkara and at Żabbar before serving as parish priest of Safi, Birżebbuġa and Żejtun.

Fr Brian Gialanzè is the new parish priest of Ibraġ. He was previously vice parish priest at St Sebastian parish in Qormi and parish priest of Kalkara.

Fr Joshua Cortis will serve as parish administrator at Balluta, taking over from the Carmelite order. Fr Cortis was formerly vice parish priest of St Julian's.