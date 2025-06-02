The government has launched a new online platform that will be used to improve efficiency, collaboration and transparency in road works.

TM Roads, created in collaboration with UK-based company Transport Research Laboratory, is intended to be used by all stakeholders involved in roadworks, among them Transport Malta, contractors and developers, as well as providers of critical infrastructure such as water, electricity, telephony and internet services.

Contractors will be required to register on the platform, where they will be able to input details such as who they represent, insurance and bank guarantees.

The system will notify contractors if other works are happening in a specific area and which roads are being used as diversions, to prevent congestion.

Another key feature of the platform is the ability for relevant authorities to add restrictions to certain areas.

For example, TM can mark the locations of schools so that permits cannot be issued while children are dropped off and picked up.

In another use case, the Malta Tourism Authority will be able to mark tourist zones where works cannot take place during certain times of the year.

Workshops on how to use the system will be held for stakeholders this week, after which the system will be rolled out over the next five weeks.

It will eventually be made available to local councils and the public, who will be able to sign up and check the status of roadworks in their area.

Transport Malta CEO Kurt Farrugia said the platform would take coordination on roadworks to a whole new level.

“Transport Malta will now have one of the most advanced street works management systems in Europe,” he said.

Farrugia said one of the country’s biggest challenges was its limited size, which meant that whenever roadworks were carried out, someone inevitably ended up being inconvenienced.

“This will continue to happen because, without such works, the country cannot advance. But we can always do better.”

Farrugia said the new system would improve communication between TM and stakeholders, who will no longer need to send emails to several different entities.

“There will also be no more excuses that works weren’t planned. The technology will allow for increased transparency, and applicants will know the restrictions they have to abide by.”

Transport Minister Chris Bonett said the platform was one of 45 measures in the Reshaping Our Mobility’ strategy launched earlier this year.

“One of the pillars of this strategy is better coordination. The biggest criticism I have received from the public since becoming minister is that people weren’t being informed about roadworks in a timely and clear way.”

Transport Minister Chris Bonett speaks about the new road works platform.

Bonett added that Transport Malta required better internal organisation, describing its IT system as ‘backwards’ and antiquated, with certain essential functions not existing at all.

“With this platform, no longer will the left hand not know what the right hand is doing,” he said.