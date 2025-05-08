Leo XIV “knows Malta well” and recently celebrated mass in Mosta, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Thursday, moments after Cardinal Robert Prevost was declared new pope.

Prevost visited Malta a few weeks after the pope appointed him cardinal head of the Dicastery for Bishops. He flew to the island for a meeting with all of Europe's bishops.

Mgr Scicluna told a special TVM programme on the election of the new pope that Prevost had visited Malta several times as prior general of the Augustinian order.

Prevost became the first pope from the USA on Thursday, picking the papal name Leo XIV after cardinals from around the world elected him leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

The 69-year-old native of Chicago, who spent years as a missionary in Peru, was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2023. He is considered a moderate by many.

In his first reaction, Mgr Scicluna said he was surprised that a new pope had been elected so quickly.

“We were expecting complicated proceedings among the 133 electors,” he added.

'Interesting he did not speak in English'

Mgr Scicluna said Prevost’s choice of speaking in Italian and Spanish but not his native English in his short homily was noteworthy.

“There is a message in that... that his identity is related to missionary work more than anything,” Scicluna said.

The archbishop said Leo XIV has a missionary outlook.

Mgr Scicluna pointed to his special mission in Peru, where he had the opportunity to get to know Prevost on a deeper level.

“We spoke in detail when I was on my special mission there,” he said.

Archbishop Scicluna led a special Vatican investigation that uncovered "sadistic" abuses of power, authority and spirituality in Peru.

Malta congratulates Pope Leo XIV

Scicluna was among Malta's senior figures who congratulated the new pope.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono said she appreciated the pope's message of world peace.

"The President notes the significance of his choice of name, Pope Leo XIV, when one recollects the impetus that his predecessor Pope Leo XIII imparted to the social teachings of the Church," a statement from the president's office read.

The government, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Pope "will continue to be a steadfast voice for peace, particularly during this period of evolving global geopolitical challenges".

"The government looks forward to further strengthening the longstanding and valued relationship between Malta and the Vatican City State throughout the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV".

Catholics gathered in St. Peter's Square rejoice that a new pope has been elected. Photo: AFP

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Malta, along with millions across the world, was "rejoicing" at news of the new pope.

"May his pontificate, beat the fruit in a world full of conflict, and ring with it new hope, mercy, unity, and peace to all those who seek the help and light of the Church".