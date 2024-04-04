Updated 1.15pm

Malta’s new president Myriam Spiteri Debono decried the "disease of greed" in her inaugural speech on Thursday, saying the country's governance must do more to overcome this vice.

“The desire for money often manifests in various forms of corruption, indifference to the suffering of others. It is worse than being addicted to drugs, which perhaps most of us perceive as the worst vice,” she said.

“While the addict through his vice does the most damage to himself, those who suffer from a bottomless desire for money do not only damage themselves but society at large.”

Spiteri Debono addressed a crowd of the country’s top political figures at the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta, shortly after taking her oath of office to serve as Malta’s 11th president.

In a calm and measured tone, Spiteri Debono extolled on the virtues of democracy and maintaining the rule of law for the good of the nation to keep the country on the right track.

“Good governance is a concept that must never be set aside. This is a part of the widening and the evolution of democracy and here we have begun. Here I am before you as the result of one of the reforms that widened the state of our governance, some of it ushered in on the advice of foreigners.”

‘Be generous with foreigners living here’

Commenting on how Malta’s economic success has seen it increasingly hosting foreign nationals in search of better prospects, the president said that Maltese people must embrace foreign nationals as part of the fabric of society.

“The first step to integrating these foreigners, many who are less fortunate than us and who have come in search of a better life, is to embrace them and understand them," she said.

"We must go above and beyond the passivity of tolerance and half-baked of forced acceptance because ‘we need them’,” she said.

The character of our generosity must manifest itself in wider parameters, it must be the foundation on which each and every one of us conduct ourselves, she said.

Delivering her speech, the new president said she intended to be “visible and accessible” during her five-year term. “I will not interfere or speak about everything. I will speak out whenever I feel there’s the need to do so. I wish the next five years to be a presidency of the people and for the people.”

Spiteri Debono highlighted the need for politics that seeks dialogue, persuasion and compromise.

She underlined the importance of following up on the recommendations of public inquiries, especially those surrounding the deaths of Jean Paul Sofia and Daphne Caruana Galizia and pointed out her belief that the media is the fourth pillar of democracy.

“The wounds around the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia are still open. We need to close this episode soon or else the fallout will persist.

The president underlined the importance of education, which would also help build a generation which appreciates the environment, which she said is being constantly being threatened.

The speech has just been concluded. More to follow