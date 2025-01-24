The Magna Żmien Foundation and the Maltese-Canadian Museum in Toronto are launching a new initiative to preserve the memories of Maltese migrants.

Through the collaborative project, the foundation encourages the public to digitise and safeguard their personal and family collections of photographs and other analogue media.

The Kartolini Mill-Kanada project aims to save Maltese-Canadian memories from being lost while fostering a deeper appreciation of their legacy.

Magna Żmien is inviting the public to a Sharing Session on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Valletta Design Cluster, where they will provide updates on the project following the team’s visit to Canada late last year.

“The story of Maltese migrants is often forgotten, and these people gave a valid contribution to their host countries,” said Andrew Alamango, artistic director of Magna Żmien.

He highlighted how some Maltese Canadians became parliamentary secretaries, worked for Google, and served as key figures in their communities.

Andrew Alamango at the entrance of the Museum, which is situated right near the St Paul The Apostle Church. Photo:Magna Żmien Foundation

Alamango emphasised that these stories are more relevant than ever. Noting that after World War II, Maltese migrants moved to host countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada.

"But now, Malta has become a host country for many people. However, we have forgotten that in times of trouble, we migrated. We move because we have to, not because we want to.”

During their visit to Canada, the Magna Żmien team toured the Maltese-Canadian Museum in Toronto, a partner in this initiative.

The museum, curated by Richard Cumbo, opened to the public in 2017 and houses thousands of Maltese-related artefacts, ranging from Neolithic figurines to a large exhibit on the "Miss Malta Pageant," which was organised by the Maltese-Canadian Society of Toronto from 1922 to 2019.

“In the early 1900s, life for the small Toronto Maltese community was very difficult. Prejudice and discrimination were rampant among the mainly English population. However, with the huge influx of Maltese after World War II, the attitude towards the Maltese (and other minor ethnic groups) changed for the better, and life became easier,” Cumbo explained.

Richard Cumbo, curator of the Maltese Canadian Museum Photo: Magna Żmien Foundation

The museum operates without funding and relies on volunteers, all of whom are over 75 years old. Despite these challenges, it is enthusiastic about collaborating with Magna Żmien to ensure the continuity of its work.

Cumbo hopes the museum can eventually serve as a digitisation hub but, for now, it will act as a point of contact for Maltese-Canadian families who wish to contribute their photos, videos, or audio. These materials will be digitised either in Malta or at York University in Toronto.

“I feel that it is very important that the Maltese diaspora remains connected in order to better preserve, chronicle, and promote our rich history and culture,” said Cumbo.

Magna Żmien is calling on Maltese Canadians to share their family collections to document everyday life in the 20th century.

The project is supported by Arts Council Malta, the Maltese High Commission in Canada, the Maltese-Canadian Museum in Toronto, and York University.