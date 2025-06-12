A new public space has been opened in memory of Mirabelle Falzon, who was crushed to death in a rockfall in Marsascala last year.

Falzon was employed by the government’s industrial land management company INDIS Malta, which was responsible for the project, the Economy Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The 2,570 square metre space in Siġġiewi features a 30-metre zipline, solar-powered lighting system and charging pillar for electric vehicles and is monitored by CCTV.

Some 80 new trees have been planted at the site along with an automatic irrigation system powered by a dedicated reservoir, the ministry said.

Thanking those involved in the project, Falzon’s parents said their daughter “can now be remembered and her memory will live on.”

The economy ministry said the project “not only gives new life to a space that was abandoned, but also serves as a testament to respect, solidarity and social responsibility towards the memory of Mirabelle and the entire Siġġiewi community”.

The project was carried out with an investment of €850,000, financed through funds from the citizenship by investment programme, the ministry added.

Siġġiewi Mayor Julian Borg said the open space, formerly the site of illegal dumping, trailer parking and environmental abuse, had been transformed into a space to be used by the community.