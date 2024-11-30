On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Malta’s Independence, the Nationalist Party has just published the book Ġorġ Borg Olivier, il-Bniedem, il-Politiku u l-Missier ta’ Malta Indipendenti.

Authored by veteran journalist Michael Caruana, the publication is based on the experiences of people who lived and worked closest to the former prime minister and leader of the Nationalist Party.

Nine chapters shed a light on Borg Olivier’s life, his beliefs and overall body of work as Nationalist Party leader; the quest for Malta’s integration with the UK; the path towards Independence; post-Independence Malta; the removal of September 21 as a National Day; and subsequent amendments to the Independence constitution.

One particular chapter deals with the resignation of Borg Olivier as leader of the Nationalist Party, whereas a corresponding chapter highlights his death and the large state funeral held in his honour and as tribute to his unstinting work towards the creation of a modern and thriving Malta.

The last chapter entails a more personal viewpoint: one in which the people who knew him best – especially his sons Alexander and Peter – relate in specific terms what Borg Olivier meant to them as a man, father and friend once removed from the cold, hard glare of politics.

In his foreword, Opposition and Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech refers to Borg Olivier as the “honest, serious and indefatigable politician who gave birth to an independent state... A truly momentous occasion that still resonates in our minds and hearts”.

Grech remains convinced that we can learn a lot from the life and times of Borg Olivier, whom he describes as an inspirational leader who led by example and whose beliefs and politicking are still highly relevant to our times.

The official book launch will take place under the aegis of President Myriam Spiteri Debono at San Anton Palace in Attard on January 16.

Meanwhile, one can obtain a copy of the book from the reception of the Nationalist Party’s headquarters, in Pietà, against a donation of €25.