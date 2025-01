A €5.5 million social housing project in Qrendi will provide a home for 28 families as well as 15 garages.

The project will provide “a safe roof and dignity” to 28 families and will make a real difference to their life, the Minister for Social and Affordable Accomodation Roderick Galdes said on Thursday during a site visit to review construction works currently underway.

The architects overseeing the project confirmed works on the 28 apartments and 15 garages were procedding at a steady pace.