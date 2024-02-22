New rules are to be put in place to regulate freestanding buildings after the public inquiry into Jean Paul Sofia's death exposed loopholes in the system.

Contractors responsible for buildings like the Corradino factory will now require insurance and the Building and Construction Authority will be able to oversee such construction sites.

Contractors on all construction sites will also be made liable to third-party damage and workers in the new rules, which will be published in a legal notice "within the coming days", construction reform minister Jonathan Attard said.

The changes come after testimony showed that the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had no juristiction on the Corradino building because it did not impact any third party property.

A public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia was announced after a campaign by the victim's mother. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

This meant the BCA was totally in the dark about the Corradino Industrial Estate project, its past and present top officials testified during a public inquiry hearing into the 20-year-old's death.

During the inquiry, which has yet to conclude, judge Joseph Zammit McKeon said he was very concerned about the legislative loophole and pointed out that while it remained "another incident like this can happen".

In September, then-construction minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi told the inquiry that there was an ongoing revision process of the laws, particularly to oblige similar buildings to have insurance coverage.

Current construction minister Attard presented the changes on Thursday afternoon.

"These amendments will continue increasing the standards and establish a clear responsibility towards third parties and workers on-site," he said.

Once the law is published in the government gazette, new freestanding building sites will be obliged to have an insurance policy that is submitted to the construction authority.

Existing construction sites will not have that requirement, Attard clarified.

"This means that the Building and Construction Authority will be aware of construction works as soon as an acceptance notice is given based on the insurance policy," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

"Bystanders or movable property that might be next to a stand-alone site will now also be covered if something happens," Attard said.

Employers explicitly liable

The new laws will clarify that a person or company in the construction sector should have insurance to cover their employees and third persons.

If they do not have an insurance policy, the employer would be personally responsible- in civil law- for any damages, injuries, and deaths of workers or bystanders.

If the employer is a limited liability company, the firm's directors would be responsible.

"These new laws will increase the construction industry standards," Attard said.

He added that other reforms are to be expected in the near future.