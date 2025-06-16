Malta Airport has welcomed the inauguration of flights linking it to Helsinki and Stuttgart.

Flights to the Finnish capital are being operated by Norwegian Airlines, marking a return of the route after six years.

The direct flights between Malta and Stuttgart are new, MIA said. They are operated by Eurowings.

MIA said the two route launches come on the back of a bustling May, during which it welcomed 927,709 passengers, marking an 8.1% increase over 2024. The airport also recorded a strong seat load factor of 84.9%, reflecting sustained demand for travel to and from the island.

For the second month running, the United Kingdom topped the leaderboard with a market share of 22.4%, followed by Italy, Germany, Poland, and France.

Poland was the fastest-growing market compared to the previous year, registering an increase of 35.8% in traffic, This growth was largely driven by increased flight frequencies on the Warsaw route, together with the start of operations of a new airline.