The all-new Škoda Elroq brings a fresh perspective to sustainable automotive design with its innovative use of interior materials like Recytitan and Technofil. In line with the brand’s Modern Solid design language, the Elroq’s interior emphasises simplicity, spaciousness, and clean lines.

Video: Škoda

At the same time, the selected materials underscore Škoda’s commitment to environmental protection and reducing the carbon footprint of its vehicles: the seats and upholstery fabrics are made from recycled plastic bottles and, for the first time, recycled post-consumer clothing. These are carefully reprocessed into high-quality new yarns and fabrics for the Elroq.

