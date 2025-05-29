The Sant’Antnin park in Marsascala has become an even more attractive recreational area after Project Green created two areas with sports circuit equipment for children.

The two courses feature equipment suitable for children of different ages, with one zone for children aged between five and 12 years, and another designed for those aged 13 years and over.

The equipment includes climbing nets, monkey bars, and ninja step plates.

Visiting the park, Environment minister Miriam Dalli explained the project will give young children an opportunity to train and exercise for free in the open air.

“The spaces we are creating are intended to provide experiences, memories and adventures, which is why every project has a story behind it. In this case, this equipment is making it easier for people to exercise in our parks,” Dalli said.