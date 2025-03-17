The government has unveiled a new standardised test to evaluate the physical fitness of children.

The test, called Fitmap, includes several activities to evaluate children's athleticism and strength. Their height and weight can also be monitored.

Starting as a pilot project, Fitmap will initially be available at six state schools in five colleges across the country. Twelve teachers have been trained to use the system, and at the end of this scholastic year, they together with students will provide feedback. The test will then be rolled out across state secondary schools next scholastic year.

Students and their parents will be able to view results and compare them to eight million other users worldwide. Fitmap will also set goals and give students recommendations on how they can improve.

Speaking at the launch of Fitmap at St Theresa College secondary school in Mrieħel on Monday, Education Minister Clifton Grima said physical activity was an essential part of students’ personal development.

He said the system was part of the ministry’s objective to ensure that all colleges in Malta could provide daily physical activities for students. Currently, only half do so.

Jude Zammit, the director general for curriculum, lifelong learning and employability within the education ministry, said the programme was part of a framework aimed at giving more importance to children’s physical health.

“We are seeing a global trend of young people spending more time in front of a computer, and less time engaging in movement and physical activity,” he said, adding that physical health should be given as much importance as academic results.

Andrew Decelis, associate professor at the University of Malta’s Institute for Physical Education and Sport, said there was a strong correlation not just between fitness levels and physical health, but also mental health.

“The evaluation will aim to increase children’s physical literacy, which encompasses ability, competence, confidence and knowledge,” he said.

According to Decelis, only 58 per cent of physical education teachers currently have any form of fitness monitoring.

“Fitmap will allow for the setting up of a national monitoring system based on a standardised evaluation method, on which we will eventually be able to base national strategies on fitness,” he said.

Decelis insisted that the aim of the test was not for students to compete against each other, but to track their progress and compare themselves against themselves.