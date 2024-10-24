A new statue by Gozitan artist Michael Cutajar Zahra is on its way to southern France after it was commissioned to the artist by St Maurice church in Pélissanne. The 120cm-high statue, made out of papier-mâché, depicts St Cyricus and St Julitta.

Cutajar Zahra was born in Victoria in 1990. From an early age he showed interest in the work of his father, Joseph. He experimented with different media and from there onwards he showed great artistic abilities. At the age of 15, he decided to take art as his main career and make a living out of it.

The artist is very interested in the world of three-dimensional art. He says he aspired not only to continue in this line, which his father had started, but also to undertake several important art commissions both locally and abroad. The artist says the use of art as a bridge to the sacred was one of the more fascinating subjects close to his heart.

Cutajar Zahra has created several statues commissioned by various churches in Malta and Gozo and for private collections. Usually the artist uses terracotta and papier-mâché for full-scale sculptures, showcasing his versatility and ability to capture fine details. Divinità was his first solo sacred art exhibition at Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria in 2015.

Cyricus and his mother Julitta are venerated as early Christian martyrs. They were put to death at Tarsus in AD 304.