A new book by Mr Justice Toni Abela and published by Kite Group, Id-Djarju tan-Nannu Ċikk u n-Nazisti Jieħdu Malta, is being launched at Dar Ħanin is-Samaritan, Triq il-Palazz l-Aħmar, Santa Venera, on Friday, December 6, at 7pm.

George Curmi ‘Il-Pusé’ will perform during the event.

The book launch will be followed by a reception. Attendance is free.