The China Cultural Centre in Malta is presenting a series of short videos showcasing the historical significance, cultural heritage and natural beauty of Nanjing, the capital city of China’s Jiangsu province. This initiative offers Maltese audiences an immersive look into Nanjing’s rich past and vibrant present.

Nanjing, one of China’s most historically significant cities, has served as the capital for six dynasties. Its legacy is evident in landmarks such as the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum, dedicated to the great forerunner of China’s democratic revolution; the Ming Xiaoling Mausoleum, burial site of the Ming Dynasty’s founder and a UNESCO World Heritage Site; and the Nanjing City Wall, one of the longest surviving city walls.

In 2019, Nanjing was designated a UNESCO City of Literature, joining the Creative Cities Network. With a literary tradition spanning over a thousand years, Nanjing remains a hub of literary activity, nurturing writers and hosting numerous literary events. Renowned Chinese scholars, poets, and writers, including 18th-century author Cao Xueqin (also known as Cao), who wrote the classic novel Dream of the Red Chamber, have contributed to its reputation as a cradle of Chinese literature.

The city is also home to renowned universities. Nanjing University (NJU), founded in 1902, excels in physics, chemistry, and environmental science. Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA), established in 1952, is known for its expertise in aeronautics and mechanical engineering. Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NJUCM), founded in 1954, is a leading institution in traditional Chinese medicine.

Ronglian Ma, an acupuncture specialist in Malta, spent 12 years studying at Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and worked in Nanjing for 23 years. He cherishes the city’s natural beauty, including its mountains and lakes, and continues to visit regularly. Ma first came to Malta as the director of a Chinese medical team at the Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine in Kordin. He developed a deep appreciation for Maltese culture and history, which reminded him of Nanjing, and decided to relocate to Malta with his family to continue his practice on the island.

The public is invited to explore these aspects of Nanjing through the short video series ‘What Makes Nanjing Special’ on the China Cultural Centre in Malta’s Facebook page and YouTube.