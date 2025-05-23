The culture ministry launched a new website to give greater exposure to government events happening in Malta.

The new platform kalendarjukulturali.gov.mt will gather programmes and activities organised by public cultural organisations, including concerts, dance, theatre, visual arts exhibitions, festivals and cinema.

Inkontru.app, a private website that tells people what cultural events are happening in Malta was a partner in the initiative.

“Today in Malta and Gozo, hundreds of international-level events are held throughout the year. Through this platform, we are providing a new and modern space for these events to reach a wider audience, while continuing to strengthen our country’s cultural identity,” cultureminister Owen Bonnici said.