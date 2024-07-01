The government on Monday launched psycho-social services for LGBTIQ+ individuals and their families, including personalised and group support sessions.

The services also include community outreach, professional training sessions for people who want to support LGBTIQ+ employees, counselling and therapeutic services to LGBTIQ+ individuals and their families.

They are being offered through a collaboration between the Human Rights Directorate within the Parliamentary Secretariat for Reforms and Equality and the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS), which have just signed a five-year agreement for the services.

For the time being, the services will be provided at the Wellbeing Hub in the A3 Towers in Paola. Once work on a Valletta building are completed services will be moved there.

During the launch, Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said the services will ensure the well-being of those individuals and their families who want to overcome the trauma and stress they face because of prejudice and stigma.

She said the Wellbeing Hub service is evidence of the government’s commitment to inclusivity and equality, which she said could not be solely achieved through legislation, but also through support services.

According to the EU LGBTIQ+ 2024 survey, 62% of LGBTIQ+ individuals in Malta are fairly or very open about their identity, while another 14% feel discriminated against at work.

Another 59% experienced harassment in the past year, slightly higher than the EU average of 54%.

FSWS CEO Alfred Grixti said through the agreement specialised professionals employed by Appoġġ will provide a personalised service to the individuals who seek their help.

More information through lgbtiqservice@gov.mt or lgbtiq@gov.mt