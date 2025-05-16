Young people have a new space to hang out as a Youth Hub was inaugurated on Friday at the Malta Council for Arts, Science and Technology campus in Paola.

The Youth Hub is a non-formal education service run by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ. It offers a safe, recreational and informal environment where young people can develop their personal and social skills, learn actively and participatively and be given the opportunity to grow in a supportive environment.

It operates with a team of three trained youth workers who offer ongoing support and organise educational, creative and life skills activities such as thematic talks, informal games, discussions and outreach projects.

The newly renovated space equipped with modern facilities was a collaborative project between MCAST and a number of entities from both the public and the private sectors.

Visiting the hub, Education Minister Clifton Grima said it was a “clear example of how education does not stop in the classroom.”

“We are offering spaces where young people can grow, develop and learn in an active and practical way, in an environment that encourages them to express themselves,” Grima said.

The new space includes comfortable areas where students can relax or work on projects, as well as a new office and space dedicated to the MCAST Student Council (KSM). It will also be used for the practical part of the 'Community and Social Responsibility' module for MCAST students and as a workshop centre for institutes in Mosta, Qormi and Gozo.

Aġenzija Żgħażagħ also offers regular support to the MCAST Student Council (KSM) through training in areas such as leadership and team building, as well as through participation in events such as Fresher's Week and other conferences.

The centre will offer life skills programmes during summer to make the Youth Hub more accessible to young people in the south of Malta, including those still in secondary school.