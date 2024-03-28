Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with misconduct by England's Football Association relating to 50 alleged incidents of betting on matches, the governing body announced Thursday.

Tonali's multiple alleged breaches of FA rule E8 are said to have taken place between August 12, 2023 and October 12, 2023.

The 23-year-old has until April 5 to respond.

In October last year, it was announced Tonali would miss the rest of the season for club and country after FIFA, football's global governing body, ratified a 10-month ban by Italian authorities for breaching betting rules.

He will also miss Italy's defence of their European Championship title in the June-July finals in Germany.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.co