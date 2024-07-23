Two newly launched coffee table books, authored by professor Victor Grech, will support two registered NGOs: Save and Support Trust and Beating Hearts Malta.

Kaleidoscope delves into the multifaceted life and contributions of Richard England, renowned architect, writer, artist and academic, while Nicholas de Piro, Stories and Ballads offers a rich collection of writings, personal collections and insights into Casa Rocca Piccola in Valletta, showcasing the legacy of Marquis Nicholas de Piro, a published author, art historian and poet.

The book launch was hosted recently by FIMBank plc. Present for the launch were FIMBank’s chairperson, John C. Grech, author Grech, England and de Piro.

Grech said: “It is a privilege to share the incredible stories and contributions of such distinguished individuals. These books are a testament to their enduring legacies and the rich cultural heritage of Malta. The journey to get to know these individuals intimately was an experience I will cherish.”

The initiative was sponsored by FIMBank, REMAX and Friends Foundation, ENEMED, V&C Contractors, Xuereb Installations, St James Group, ESS, APS Bank, Ensign Ltd, ANFRA, Bad Boys, Global Capital, Casa Rooms, JS Dimech and Mazars.

Copies of the books are available from https://sstmalta.org.