A 50-year-old man was jailed for three years on Monday after pleading guilty to a string of thefts from vehicles in Valletta and Floriana.

Ivan Galea, from Valletta, appeared before Magistrate Victor Axiak where he was accused of breaking into ten vehicles and stealing several items from them.

He was also charged with having a passport and an ID card belonging to someone else, breaching the public peace and recidivism.

Among the stolen items were car radios, a laptop, clothes, a bag and documents, most of which have been returned to their rightful owners.

Police inspector Jeffrey Rizzo told the court that on May 18 the police received a report from an eyewitness who saw the suspect break into a car near Boffa Hospital, Floriana. The man filmed the incident and handed it to the police.

Investigators also secured CCTV footage from the Breast Screening Clinic which also showed Galea breaking into another car.

During interrogation, Galea - who was released from prison on April 16 - admitted to breaking into ten vehicles and said he had a drug issue.

In court, he admitted the charges.

The prosecution and defence jointly asked for a three-year prison sentence as well as a treatment order for his drug addiction.

After hearing submissions the court jailed the accused for three years and imposed a three-year treatment order.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Jeffrey Rizzo. Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young assisted the accused