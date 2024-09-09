APS Bank has announced the 34th talk in its series, titled ‘The silent pandemic: Antibiotic resistance’, presented by Professor Michael A. Borg. The event will take place on Thursday, September 12, at 6:30pm

During this informative talk, Prof. Borg will examine the growing threat of antibiotic resistance, a serious issue that challenges the effectiveness of treatments for life-threatening infections. He will explore the causes of this rise, its potential impact, and the crucial steps needed to combat this global health crisis.

Prof. Borg heads the Department of Infection Prevention & Control at Mater Dei Hospital and chairs the National Antibiotic Committee. He also holds a professorship at the University of Malta and has advised the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC). Recognised among the top 2% of scientists worldwide by Stanford University, he is a leading expert in his field.

As part of the presentation, Prof. Borg will discuss critical questions, including: “What steps can we take to reverse this trend and ensure that antibiotics remain effective for future generations?”

To register for this APS talk, visit apsbank.com.mt/events.