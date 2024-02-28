So now it is the turn for the Valley Road trees to face “heavy” pruning according to an ERA permit.

No surprise because the Environment and Resources Authority is headed by political appointees who do not have any inkling or feelings about what biodiversity is, or how it is professionally managed. Just have a look at the latest Mosta tree skeletons permitted by ERA top brass, who reversed the permit after the onslaught.

The reason for heavy pruning is that such trees are touching the façade of some buildings and this is quite a ‘hazard’ according to Infrastructure Malta, which seems to be having quite a lot of fun decimating, butchering, uprooting and heavily pruning trees throughout the island, with a little help from ERA.

If there were a price or a medal, or an appreciation by the republic of the worst offender of biodiversity in Malta, it would be heavily contested by Infrastructure Malta and the politically hijacked ERA.

If one looks at the line of trees on both sides of the road (145 of them), one can see that there are barely half a dozen of them whose leaves touch the façade of houses or commercial buildings. And if there are such trees, why do they have to be heavily pruned? The main trunk of the trees is more than eight metres or more away from the façades, so light pruning of the side branches would solve the problem. Why heavy pruning?

Is this exercise being undertaken as a sort of hobby by the official entities, against the suggestions and objections by stakeholders? Is it a commercial exercise using public funds to heavily prune such trees? Is it an exercise to accommodate somebody to take the chopped wood for commercial purposes? Is it to ensure that the macro-niche would be destroyed? Is it to destroy the environmental, aesthetic, social, ecological and economic benefits the trees are providing? Is it an exercise to irritate stakeholders who have the Maltese biodiversity heritage at heart?

The cleaning of the trunk from water sprouts does not create any problems to manage. But do these need heavy pruning to professionally managed?

The lowering of the crown of the tree is also questionable. There have never been any accidents under the canopy over the road: no car, no pedestrian and no storm accidents. So why do these trees need heavy pruning?

The former ministers have left behind a long wake of butchered, disfigured, dead, uprooted trees

The tree canopy does not cause any problems to the heavy machinery which passes every day beneath it. So why is there a need to heavily prune the canopy to six metres as has been reported? This means that the canopy would be completely removed. Why?

With regard to the timing of pruning, ERA has official guidelines for work involving trees. But nobody takes any notice of such guidelines, not even ERA itself.

It has also been reported that the work will be supervised by a “forester and an arborist”. This can be a step forward, if only such monitoring will take in consideration biodiversity interests in this exercise.

ERA political appointees without doubt have no idea of invasive alien species, unless, of course, they see them as beautiful and contributing to the country. But the academics at ERA are surely aware of such alien species even growing in Valley Road.

Yes, the balloon vine is spreading and spreading and also climbing up the Valley Road trees. Unfortunately, ERA has never spent a dime to control and eliminate these as obliged by EU regulations on alien invasive species.

Seems that ERA (as politically directed) is more interested in dishing out permits for the massacre of mature trees than fulfilling its obligations to remove invasive alien species which are growing everywhere across the island, to the detriment of biodiversity which ERA is supposed to protect in the name of the Maltese people. Why?

Why does ERA not intervene in such a project and concentrate on the removal of the balloon vines which are spreading along Valley Road? These do not have to be removed by any chainsaw or by any heavy pruning but by adequate tools carefully by hand. The political appointees of ERA would probably be against such control of the invasive species because they do not have the necessary biodiversity background to understand such measures.

Finally, is Chris Bonett, the new minister responsible for Infrastructure Malta, going to follow in his predecessors’ footsteps? The former ministers, Aaron Farrugia and Ian Borg, both responsible for Infrastructure Malta, have left behind a long wake of butchered, disfigured, dead, uprooted trees, replacing them with so-called indigenous trees imported from overseas! History will remember them all without doubt.

Where will Infrastructure Malta’s next tree butchering arena be organised. Perhaps Marsalforn Road, Gozo?

aebaldacchino@gmail.com